Parineeti Chopra celebrates 5 years of 'Golmaal Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra starrer much-loved supernatural action-comedy 'Golmaal Again' that features an ensemble cast clocks 5 years of its release.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a montage video from the movie 'Golmaal Again'.





A Rohit Shetty directorial, 'Golmaal Again' is the fourth instalment in the 'Golmaal' series. Apart from Ajay and Parineeti, the movie has an ensemble star cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie was released on October 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Code Name Tiragna' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film got a decent response at the box office. She will be seen in 'Uunchai' which is all set to release on November 11. (ANI)

