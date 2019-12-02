Parineeti Chopra documents her badminton training session post injury

New Delhi (India), Dec 02 (ANI): After four months of rigorous training and hard work, Parineeti Chopra who sustained an injury on her neck, shared some stills from the sets of her upcoming film based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

The star who will be seen getting into the shoes of Saina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen playing the sport.

In the multiple pictures, wearing shorts and a loose t-shirt, the actor seems to be striving hard to learn the badminton.

"#Saina," she captioned all the pictures.

Sometime back, the actor suffered an injury to her neck while shooting for the forthcoming film.

The 'Namaste England' star wished to recover soon so that she could resume playing badminton.

After a long time of extensive badminton training, the actor had moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari had visited Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous.



Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

