Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude as she completes 9 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude as she completed nine years in Bollywood on Wednesday.

"9 years. THANKYOU. #9YearsOfParineetiChopra," she tweeted.





The 32-year-old actor also recalled the moment when she was signed by the Yash Raj Films banner for her debut flick Maneesh Sharma's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

"#9YearsOfParineetiChopra," Parineeti tweeted as she shared the old tweet.



"Guyssss!! The BIGGEST news!! I am being launched by Yash Raj Films as their new talent and I'm signing a 3 film deal!!!!!!!!! :D :D," the 'Ishaqzaade,' actor's old tweet read.

Today also marks the ninth anniversary of Parineeti Chopra's debut flick 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.' (ANI)

