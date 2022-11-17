Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude for Uunchai's success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra's latest film 'Uunchai' has won many hearts.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is a story of three friends (Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. Parineeti essays the role of a trek leader in the film.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

She also talked about her experience working with cinema icons.

"Uunchai is going to be one of the most special films of my life as I got the opportunity to work with such legendary actors of our industry. Everyday I would be super excited to go on the sets and learn something new from these talented actors. Their passion, their dedication, their commitment towards the craft only motivated me to not only be a better actor but a better person as well," she shared.

Neena Gupta and Sarika are also a part of 'Uunchai'. (ANI)