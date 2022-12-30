Parineeti Chopra poses in style with 'giggly' mom, pens heartwarming note on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra did not hold back on expressing her love for her mom on her birthday.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share a picture with mom Reena Chopra, as they both posed smiling for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyCOG1oQwx/

Parineeti was seen dressed in an orange jacket with a white beanie, black headphones and white sports shoes, while mom Reena was a brown shawl with a black outfit and matching boots.

"I could say a million things, but I'll stick to the simple truth - YOU ARE THE BEST MOM IN THE WORLD. There will never be anyone more graceful, dignified, funny, strong, caring, sacrificing and inspiring. Also, giggly. Mainly giggly," she wrote.

Playfully teasing her mom for her height, Parineeti wrote, "Happy bdayy Chotu! Glad you're not tall, because most of our jokes would go waste. @reenachopra.art".





The 'Uunchai' actor shared a screenshot of the height joke on her Instagram stories, writing, "The right way to wish your cute (shortie) mom. Follow me for more tips".

Meanwhile, Reena reacted to the picture hilariously.



Taking to the comment section, she wrote, "Wow, I make you look good!!".



"Thaaaank you so much . I love you so much. Glad to be of service to you by being the target of your jokes Love every one of them..........PS thank your stars I don't take offence," she wrote in another comment under the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front Parineeti and director Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' will mark the first on-screen collaboration.

Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti in 'Chamkila', which revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

