Parineeti Chopra sends birthday love to 'pyaara boii' Harrdy Sandhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra has sent birthday love to Harrdy Sandhu on social media.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with Harrdy with a snowfall background.

Calling Harrdy her 'favourite boii', she wrote, "Happy bdayy my pyaara boiii. What a time we had, can't wait to share it with the world! @harrdysandhu."



Parineeti and Harrdy are also collaborating for an unknown project. She also shared the first looks on their social media handles which has left fans excited about the project.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the two captioned the post, "Coming soon. Let's do this! #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India.



Harrdy and Parineeti had earlier shared pictures with each other in May.







Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 14, 2022.

Parineeti also recently announced that she is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar once again for Pooja Entertainment's upcoming project. The untitled film marks the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their super-hit film 'Kesari' in 2019. The official announcement of the film is still awaited. (ANI)