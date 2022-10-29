Parineeti Chopra shares experience working with industry's veterans in 'Uunchai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29(ANI): Parineeti Chopra has learned several valuable things by working with veteran actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Sarika in the film 'Uunchai'.

"Uunchai is going to be one of the most special films of my life as I got the opportunity to work with such legendary actors of our industry. Everyday I would be super excited to go on the sets and learn something new from these talented actors. Their passion, their dedication, their commitment towards the craft only motivated me to not only be a better actor but a better person as well," she shared.

She added, "I learnt something from each one of these stalwarts, the humble nature of Mr Bachchan, the positive attitude of Neena ji, the effortless acting skills of Sarika ma'am, the passion for the art of acting from Anupam sir and the determination with which Boman sir performs every scene in front of the camera. Uunchai is a film about friendship and I feel so blessed to have worked with them, all who taught me the real meaning of friendship. I would just observe them from far and feel so blessed and grateful."



Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' features Parineeti as a trek guide who help three friends (Big B, Anupam, Boman) scale Mt Everest. The film is all set to release on November 11, 2022. (ANI)





