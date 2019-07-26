Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra gulp down Delhi's famous fire paan

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, who are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming outing 'Jabariya Jodi' are making the most of its promotions.

The two stars in Delhi decided to try out the capital's prominent fire paan. Both of them visited a famous paan shop in Connaught Place to try the occasional delicacy.

The shopkeeper placed the paan into their mouths.

Sidharth loved the experience and referred to it as "bahut badhiya [too good]" and even Parineeti who was initially scared of sampling it seemed to be just satisfied after eating it.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to her social media handle to share a picture and video of the same and wrote, "Sid likes paan. I don't. We are a jabariya Jodi. Also, FIRE paan? Ummm. Sidmalhotra."

While Parineeti looked stunning in printed green blazer dress, which she accessorised with black belt, the 'Ek Villain' actor sported his rustic look that matched with the character he will be seen playing in 'Jabariya Jodi'.

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 2. (ANI)

