Parineeti Chopra wraps up Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila', pens special note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, penned down a special note for director Imtiaz Ali and team 'Chamkila' as she wraps up the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "The best human, the best director Imtiaz sir - Thankyou for making me your Amarjot.. Thankyou for letting me surrender. @imtiazaliofficial. Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main? @diljitdosanjh Thankyou mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation. #Chamkila #FilmWrap #Punjab."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpeeOi1pXBp/

In the first two pictures, the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor could be seen posing with director Imtiaz Ali.

In other pictures, the actor shared her fond memories of Punjab during the shooting of the film.

Soon after the 'Saina' actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.



"Congratulations, Can't wait to witness the magic of this film in theatres," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Extremely excited for this!."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. (ANI)

