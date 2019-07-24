Parineeti, Sidharth are here to tug at your heartstrings with 'Ki Honda Pyaar'

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): After dropping 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,' makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' are back with a new melancholic number - 'Ki Honda Pyaar.'

The song which reminiscence about childhood showcases the separation of Parineeti Chopra, who plays a smart, fearless and bold Babli Yadav with Sidharth Malhotra.

Raj Shekhar has penned the comforting lyrics.

The pain of separation and the rift between the lead pair will surely leave you teary-eyed.

The song portrays an emotional Parineeti getting married to another guy and is heartsick to the point that 'Ishaqzaade' actor bursts out in tears looking at her hand, adorned with heena.

The song is crooned by none other than Arijit Singh and has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

Parineeti Chopra shared the song on her Twitter handle. "Experience the beautiful melancholy of love in the magical voice of Arijit Singh. #KiHondaPyaar video out now!" she wrote.



Before releasing 'Ki Honda Pyaar' and 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,' the makers of the film released 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela', with both proving to be the next party numbers.

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 2. (ANI)