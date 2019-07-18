Parineeti, Sidharth here to weave magic of love with 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan'

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan' from the film on Thursday.

The song chronicles the love journey of the lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as they are seen stealing some moments together. From bike rides to enjoying rain, the two look adorable as they spend time together.

Parineeti, who is playing the role of a smart, fearless and bold Babli Yadav looks elegant and pretty throughout the song. On the other hand, Sidharth looks rustic matching with the character he will be seen playing in the film.

Yasser Desai and Altamash Faridi's voices with Rashmi-Virag's mellifluous lyrics is soothing to ears.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Sidharth wrote, "weave the magic of love with Doonde Ankhiyaan."



Before releasing the love song, the makers of the film released 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela', with both proving to be the next party numbers.

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh. The film will hit the theatres on August 2.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12. (ANI)