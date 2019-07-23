Pataudi cousins day out at farm in London is spreading cuteness on Internet

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): The cute and adorable pictures of little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan along with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at a farm in London will definitely make you go aww.

Soha shared a picture where the three ladies including her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and reality show host Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka holding their children Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat Singh, respectively.

Bollywood's diva Kareena and Prianka can be seen twinning in white tees and blue denim, while Soha is looking gorgeous in a blue floral dress. Kareena is also seen holding Taimur's toy horse as the little one stares at the camera.

"A day at the farm," she captioned the picture on Instagram.



The actor on giving a sneak peek of their fun time at the Willows Activity farm also shared a picture where Tim (Taimur) and Inni (Inaaya) are seen having a gala time as they are curiously seen looking at a pony.

"Hanging at the farm with Tim and Inni willows activity farm London diaries," she captioned the adorable pictures.



Taimur is seen sporting a casual look with a blue t-shirt and off-white shorts, while Inaaya wore a pink t-shirt with star-printed pants.

This is not the first time that both the cousins were seen spreading cuteness on the Internet.

Earlier, the Pataudi cousins were seen taking a stroll together.

Kunal Kemmu shared the adorable snap of the two walking on the grass and captioned "Tim and Inni."

B-town's favourite little kid, Taimur is always seen spreading his cuteness. And it wasn't long ago that the little Pataudi made headlines.

The star-couple, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their son in August 2017 and announced his name in a statement- Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Both Saif and Kareena are in London currently as the former is shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman', whereas the latter recently wrapped up shooting for 'Angrezi Medium' in the city. (ANI)

