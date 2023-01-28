'Pathaan' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' being simultaneously screened at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Theatre owners are rejoicing as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' has filled up the cinema halls with the whistles and applause of the audience. Such is the film's craze that Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre is now screening 'Pathaan' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' simultaneously.

Speaking to ANI about the success of 'Pathaan' and the audience's enthusiasm around it, Manoj Desai, executive director of Maratha Mandir, which has screened 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' since its release in 1995, said, "Such enthusiasm has been seen after many years." Desai is also executive director of G7 multiplex in Mumbai.

"The film is being screened in 2 theatres of 1000-1000 seat capacity in G7 Multiplex. While 2000 people are watching the movie, another 2000 are standing outside and some people are separately there to buy tickets. There was no place to set foot on the day the film was released. Today i.e. Saturday also the collection is very good and Sunday is full.

"In my second theatre Maratha Mandir, there is only Shah Rukh. His film 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has been running for 28 years on one side and now 'Pathan' is on the other.

Prior to the release of 'Pathaan' there was a campaign to boycott the Shah Rukh starrer and some objectionable words were used against him on social media.

Manoj Desai requested people not to boycott any film.

"Such words should not be spoken for Shahrukh. He has also done brilliant and patriotic films like 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Veer Zara' and 'Chak De India'. Movies are made for entertainment. It should be seen as entertainment. Hindu-Muslim does not work in this industry or among the audience. No spectator buys a ticket seeing Hindu or Muslim. They watch the movies they like."

Desai also rubbished actor Kangana Ranaut's remarks that the film should have been called 'Indian Pathaan'.

"Kangana Ranaut is a big and good actress. She should talk good things. We made the film 'Khuda Gawah' in which Afghani Pathans were shown. Pathan is Pathan. Now should the Pathans of different areas be shown in this country?" he asked.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted Rs 106 crore gross, worldwide, on the first day of its release.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

The spy universe also includes War, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. (ANI)