'Pathaan' brings housefull boards back in Kashmir cinema halls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' has made a breakthrough and boosted the business of cinemas in Kashmir, where movie halls were shut for over three decades. The film has brought smiles to the hall owners, as the 'housefull' board returned to the valley.

Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer 'Pathaan' registered a bumper opening as the film minted 57 crore rupees on the first day, as cited by Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh. With each passing day, the film is setting a new record as the audience across the nation showering their unconditional love for this spy-thriller.

One of the biggest multiplex chains in India, Inox Leisure Ltd, shared a post on its Twitter handle on January 26 mentioning how the film has helped to churn money in Kashmir after a long break.

The post said, "Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk @thejohnabraham @deepikapadukone @YRF @PathaanTheFilm #YRF50."



Over the last few days, Inox Shivpora in Kashmir witnessed two or three of their shows going housefull. A similar trend is found on Sunday (January 29) as well, as one of the noons shows is 'almost filled up' as per the online ticket booking platform Book My Show.



People of Kashmir used to throng theatres and enjoy cinema as much as the other parts of the country, before the militancy surge that crippled Kashmir in 1989, forcing cinema hall owners to bring down the shutters.

The cinemas were banned by a militant group called 'Allah Tigers' and the youth of the state were deprived of the main dose of entertainment nearly for three decades due to political turmoil.

Thankfully, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Inox franchise in Srinagar on September 20 last year and described it as a 'historic' day. The Amir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was shown as the first movie over there and a young group of people attended the show.

Sinha said back then, that all districts of Jammu and Kashmir will have 100-seater Cinema halls where youth can entertain themselves. (ANI)