Pathaan Bromance: Shah Rukh Khan plants kiss on John Abraham's cheek

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan planted a kiss on John Abraham's cheek during a 'Pathaan' success event on Monday.

During the event, John who was sharing his experience doing the Jim character said, "Jim is cool, he is and when SRK interrupts and planted a kiss."

SRK said "I have given kisses to Deepika many times and this is the first with John and it was different."

John said, "so sweet. For the first time, I think I am blushing."

John also shared his experience with SRK. He said, "I got to work with Shah Rukh for the first time. I don't think he is an actor anymore he is an emotion. It is wonderful to have Shah Rukh back like this after 4 years. Earlier I felt like I was an action hero, but I think Shah Rukh Khan today is the number 1 action hero of the country. It's going to be my biggest hit for a long time."

John received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal in the film.

During the event, SRK mentioned John as the backbone of the film and appreciated his work. 'Pathaan' is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

