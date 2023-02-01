'Pathaan' continues its record-breaking run at UK box office

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): While Jamer Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues to rule box office in the UK in its seventh week, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is not far behind!

Variety, a US-based media house reports that Comscore has shared new data, according to which Disney's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped the charts for the seventh consecutive weekend with GBP 2.1 million, bringing in a total of GBP 70.6 million in the UK.

With a collection of GBP 1.9 million in the UK in just 5 days, 'Pathaan' is second in line.

'Pathaan' was released across 223 locations in the UK, and the film has done great business so far.

The figures are only until Sunday. According to Variety, the film collected GBP 1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and GBP 1.9 million, including last Wednesday and Thursday.



If we talk about the opening day, Variety reports that 'Pathaan' had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the U.K. with GBP 3,19,000. No other film had ever crossed the GBP 3,00,000 mark on a single day prior to this!

And after that. 'Pathaan' broke its own record on consecutive days by earning GBP 3,45,000 on Friday and GBP 5,56,000 on Saturday, which is currently the highest-grossing single day for an Indian title!

Variety reports that prior to 'Pathaan', the previous first-day record at the U.K. box office for an Indian film was Salman Khan's 2016 film 'Sultan' which collected GBP 2,71,000.

'Pathaan' also made history by becoming the second Indian movie to open in second place in the United Kingdom, following 'RRR,' which opened with GBP 6,50,204 in 2022 and earned GBP 9,74,990 by the end of its run. Additionally, the movie has surpassed 'Ponniyin Selvan: I,' which had an initial weekend gross of GBP 7,45,386 and a lifetime gross of GBP 1.2 million, to become the highest-grossing Indian movie in the United Kingdom following the pandemic.

Yash Raj's 'Dhoom 3,' which earned a total of GBP 2.7 million at the U.K. box office in 2013, is the highest-earning Indian movie of all time. (ANI)

