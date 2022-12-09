Pathaan: Deepika Padukone teases fans with her hot avatar from 'Besharam Rang' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is all set to treat her fans with her hot avatar in Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang'.

As 'Besharam Rang' will be unveiled on December 12, Deepika, on Friday, shared a glimpse of her look from the track.

In Besharam Rang's poster, Deepika looks stunning as ever as she poses in golden swimwear.

"#BesharamRang out on 12th December!#Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," she captioned the post.

As per the makers, the song is supposedly set to present Deepika in her hottest best and showcase the breathtaking chemistry between her and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking more about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "reveals, "Besharam Rang will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet. For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I'm confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!"

'Pathaan', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, also stars John Abraham. (ANI)