'Pathaan' frenzy: Cinema lovers throng movie halls in Kashmir, theatre owner says, "we didn't expect such a response"

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Amidst the nationwide 'Pathaan' frenzy, the latest Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Bollywood film has packed up movie theatres in Srinagar to the brim.

After almost 32 years' Kashmiri cinema lovers are coming in large numbers to watch this movie at INOX multiplex in Srinagar.



INOX Srinagar was inaugurated last year with a special screening of Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The multiplex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on September 20 last year.

A local cinema lover while talking to ANI said, "They are happy that after almost 32 years they have been watching movies like 'Pathaan' in this multiplex and hope cinema culture will gradually increase across Kashmir valley.



"We didn't expect such a response. Cinema culture is growing fast here, which is a good thing. All the shows are going housefull. We hope the shows will continue to be housefull next week as well," said Vikas Dhar, owner of INOX Multiplex, Srinagar.



He continued, "I feel happy that our multiplex has been houseful for the last 4 days. Younger's are coming in large numbers to watch this super hit film in this multiplex." Dhar also said that many more multiplexes should be opened across Kashmir valley.

Earlier, Inox Leisure Ltd, shared a post on its Twitter handle on January 26 mentioning how the film has helped to churn money in Kashmir after a long break.

The post read "Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk @thejohnabraham @deepikapadukone @YRF @PathaanTheFilm #YRF50."

People of Kashmir used to throng theatres and enjoy cinema as much as the other parts of the country, before the militancy surge that crippled Kashmir in 1989, forcing cinema hall owners to bring down the shutters.

The cinemas were banned by a militant group called 'Allah Tigers' and the youth of the state were deprived of the main dose of entertainment nearly for three decades due to political turmoil.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With each passing day, 'Pathaan' is setting a new record as the audience across the nation showering their unconditional love for this spy-thriller. (ANI)