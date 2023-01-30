Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's thank you note for 'mehmaans' will win your heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans have undying love for him and the star, too, never leaves a chance to reciprocate the same feelings.

With SRK's latest release 'Pathaan' breaking all records at the box office, his fans have turned the entire nation in celebration mood. And as a thank you, SRK, on Sunday evening, greeted all the fans standing outside his house Mannat in Mumbai.

He waved at fans from the iron balcony as he greeted them in his signature style and blew kisses to them. Dressed up in a black t-shirt and jeans and wearing a headband, SRK looked handsome.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a video of him greeting his sea of fans. Alongside the clip, he penned a note of gratitude for them, borrowing his famous "mehmanawazi" dialogue from 'Pathaan'.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CoAmlbaArJ-/?hl=en

"Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par....Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved," SRK wrote.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

"'Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore. "The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note. (ANI)

