Pathaan song shot with dirty mindset, makers need to fix it: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's new song 'Besharam Rang' from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' has triggered a fresh controversy.

The first track from the film, which has been the talk of the town ever since it was released, is trending, and this time, not for the right reasons.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has made his objections to the song clear.

Talking to the media, Narottam Mishra said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the famous Vaishno Devi temple ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan'.

Talking about the 'Chak De India' actor's visit to the temple, Mishra said, "It is a good thing but on one side they go for darshan and on the other side they bring women in bikini that too is not right."

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's sizzling moves and SRK's hot look, undoubtedly, won many hearts; however, now that trouble has knocked on their doors, it remains to be seen how the makers respond to it.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)