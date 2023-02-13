Pathaan success: See what went behind the making of 'Besharam Rang'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Days after 'Pathaan' hit the theatres and created history at the box office, the makers unveiled the making video of the 'Besharam Rang' song.

Sung by Caralisa Monteiro, Shilpa Rao, and Vishal-Shekhar, 'Besharam Rang' showcases Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling chemistry.

Talking about the track, Deepika said, "I have been very fortunate to be a part of some iconic songs and I think every time you are given this opportunity as a performer you want to feel confident, you want to look great, you want to give it your all. So, I have always wanted to work with her (choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant) and it finally happened and I was nervous because I've heard that she's really strict but it actually turned out to be completely the opposite."

The song was shot in Spain.

Recalling dancing to the catchy lyrics, Deepika added, "We had to shoot for five days if I'm not mistaken. It was not easy, the weather was really difficult but Vaibhavi kept the mood light. She made sure everyone was taken care of. Somewhere deep down inside you always hope that people standing around you will start dancing. It happened with both of our songs - they (Spanish dancers and crew) didn't know the language but something about that emotion would connect like a celebration. It was so lovely to see that beyond a point movies, cinema, music they truly transcend borders. These songs in particular truly did that."

The song is a hit but it also faced criticism from a section of people, who in particular objected to Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit in it. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

However, the boycott call failed to dent 'Pathaan's run at the theatres as it shattered records ever since it was released on January 25. The film is about to enter the Rs 1000-crore club at the worldwide box office collection. (ANI)