'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wraps up song choreographed by Farah Khan

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): A day after putting out the rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', the team has finally wrapped up shooting for a song choreographed by Farah Khan.
"Its a pack up on the song it's an official wrap for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'," said Farah in a video shared by 'Chintu Tyagi' aka Kartik Aaryan on Instagram on Tuesday.
Farah had been choreographing a seemingly party number for the upcoming feature as Kartik along with co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has been documenting it on social media without particularly mentioning its title.
The wrap-up clip shared by the actor features a set illuminated with fairy lights all around and the leading ladies dressed in shimmery dresses. While Farah took the mic to announce "pack-up" and "wrap", she is later seen engaged in a banter with Kartik who throws his blazer over to the director, interrupting her in the speech.
The film's trailer came out on Monday and featured Chintu narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage.
It further showed how Tyagi juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.
It is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.
The movie is slated to release on December 6. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST
