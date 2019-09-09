Ananya Panday (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ananya Panday (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' wrap: Ananya Panday tastes sweet revenge!

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wrapped up shooting their Lucknow schedule on Saturday and it was as 'sweet' as it could get!
Newbie Ananya Panday who will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar fell prey to a cake smash when her co-actor Kartik gave her a sweet facial post their Lucknow schedule wrap-up on Saturday.
The 20-year old shared the clip on her Instagram of the same and wrote, "Revenge never tasted sweeter Kartik Aaryan."
Ananya thanked Lucknow where she had been shooting for a while and added, "Thank u Lucknow for all the traditional food and so much love."
The team completed shooting earlier in the day and actor Aparshakti Khurrana, shared the pictures from the sets along with his hairstylist, make-up artist and personal assistant.
"Lucknow Schedule wrap up, Pati Patni Aur Woh. These three people make my life so easy. Meet Irfan who is the best hairstylist then Mahesh my make-up artist and finally Shiva, my man Friday(he carries each and everything in his bag including love," he wrote on his Instagram story.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

