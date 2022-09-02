Paul Dano, Seth Rogen to star in 'Dumb Money'

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson will be seen headlining 'Dumb Money', an upcoming film about last year's GameStop stock market explosion.

Based on the nonfiction book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich, 'Dumb Money' is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a script penned by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Variety reported.



Gillespie previously collaborated with Stan on his 2017 film "I, Tonya" and directed him and Rogen in several episodes of this year's Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy." Gillespie produces with Teddy Schwarzman and Ryder Picture Company.

As per the outlet, 'Dumb Money' focuses on the January 2021 'short squeeze' movement around GameStop, where users of the Reddit page "Wall Street Bets" banded together to artificially increase the stock values of video game retail chain GameStop, which suffered from lagging stock prices for years.

The situation resulted in major hedge funds as well as independent short sellers taking significant financial losses, and it caused calls for more regulation of the stock market. Filming for the project, which focuses on the Reddit users behind the short squeeze, is set to begin this September (ANI).

