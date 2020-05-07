Paulo Coelho lauds Sanjay Mishra for his performance in 'Kaamyaab'

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Famous novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho on Wednesday lauded Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan-produced 'Kaamyaab' and said he was moved to tears after watching the film.

"@imsanjaimishra congratulations for your great performance in #Kaamyaab. I was moved to tears," The 'Alchemist' writer tweeted.

Responding to the legendary writer, Mishra said that if his father was alive, he would have been delighted to read the appreciatory words by Coelho.

"If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho take care of ur health, Stay safe," Mishra said on Twitter.



Earlier in the day, Coelho had also praised megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his film production company Red Chillies Entertainment for making a film on the character actors.

'Kaamyaab' revolves around the struggle of character actors in the Indian film industry.

The film produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films features Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick was released across the country on March 6. (ANI)

