Pearl V Puri to make Bollywood debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Actor Pearl V Puri, who is best known for featuring in TV serials like 'Bepanah Pyaarr' and 'Naagin', is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Yaariyan 2'.

According to his team, Pearl will share screen space with Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezan Jafri in the film.

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of Sanam Teri Kasam fame have come on board to direct the second instalment. Yaariyan, which was directed by Divya, starred Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria.



'Yaariyan 2' marks Pearl's second project with Divya. The two have earlier worked together in 'Teri Aankhon Mein' song, which was released in 2020.

Also, this will be Pearl's first big project after he was mired in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case in 2021. He was arrested by Waliv Police on June 4, 2021 for allegedly raping a minor girl. He was later granted bail.

He addressed the alleged rape accusations against him in a social media post.

"Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," Pearl had posted.

Many celebrities like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Aly Goni had extended support to Pearl at that time. (ANI)

