Pearl V Puri's alleged rape case: TV industry comes together to support actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Television actor Pearl V Puri, who has been booked under alleged rape charges, is receiving immense support from his friends and colleagues from the industry.

Coming out in support of her friend, actor Anita Hassanandani called the news 'nonsensical'.

"Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl. I know him. It's not true...cannot be true...all lies. I am sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. I love you Pearl," Anita wrote on her Instagram account. She has worked with Pearl on 'Naagin 3'.



Pearl was arrested on Saturday by the Waliv and Mumbai Police on charges of raping a minor girl. As per the police, a case has been registered against him under Section 376 of IPC and POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 4,8,12, 19 and 21.

He was remanded in police custody in the case registered with the Waliv Police by the father of the minor girl, whom he had allegedly raped.

According to producer Ekta Kapoor, Pearl is being framed by the girl's father. She also revealed about having a conversation with the girl's mother who confessed that Pearl is innocent.

Ekta took to her Instagram to share a lengthy post speaking in support of Pearl.

She wrote, "Will I support a child molester...or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?"

Ekta added, "After various calls with the child's/girl's mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it's her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid."

Ekta is appalled to see people using the #MeToo movement for their own personal agendas.



"If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like 'Me Too' frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty," she further said.

"I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right and wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl's mother said to me last night and that is - Pearl is innocent ...and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set," she added.



Actor Krystle D'souza termed the allegations against Pearl 'baseless'.

"I know Pearl and he is one of the nicest boys I have ever met in this industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don't jump to conclusions on baseless allegations," Krystle wrote.



Actor Shalin Bhanot also came out in support of Pearl.

"Hearing all sorts of crappie news about @pearlvpuri .. I know him very well.. we all know him, he is such a lovely boy. He cannot do wrong. I am so surprised how can a persons Achievements and stardom become his nightmare. Its So unfair. I am with Pearl. Pearl I love you bro. All will get fine. I have full faith in the law," he wrote.



Actor Surbhi Jyoti described Pearl as the 'sweetest' person. "Let's wait for the truth to come out. I stand with Pearl," she added.



Pearl is known for working on TV shows -- 'Naagin 3', 'Bepanah Pyaar' and 'Brahmarakshas 2'. (ANI)

