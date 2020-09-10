People taking reality of COVID-19 very lightly: Pooja Bhatt

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): With the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the country each day, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt on Thursday stressed the importance of staying extra vigilant amid the pandemic.

The 48-year-old actor took to the micro-blogging site on Thursday and urged the people to strictly follow all the precautionary measures so as to combat further spread of the virus.

The 'Sadak' actor also pointed out that too many people are "taking the reality of COVID-19 very lightly".

"Hardly anyone wears masks and if they do, they are wearing them all wrong. Life is precious. We need to be proactive," the actor tweeted.

The 'Daddy' actor advised her legion of followers to wear a mask, wash hands, and also to maintain social distancing during these trying times.



As the COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, a host of Bollywood actors are putting their best efforts in letting the people know the importance of following the safety measure amid the pandemic.

Earlier the day megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for the hit show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shared pictures from the shooting sets, where crew members were clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves and shield.

Senior actor Anupam Kher is also quite active on social media platforms, stressing on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious as facilities are being re-opened post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While actor Salman Khan too shared a picture of himself wearing a mask to remind the people to follow the same.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

