'Phone Bhoot' actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi 'bhoot up' their bodies ahead of showtime

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi who are soon set to share screen space in 'Phone Bhoot' on Monday were seen "bhooting up" their bodies before showtime.

Both the stars took to their Instagram and shared pictures from their warm up sessions where they are seen stretching and exercising.

"'Bhooting up' bodies before showtime. (chu) dial us anytime @siddhantchaturvedi @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @excelmovies," the 'A Suitable Boy' actor wrote in the caption.



The horror-comedy also stars actor Katrina Kaif, alongside Khatter and Chaturvedi.

Earlier last month, Kaif had also shared through her Instagram stories that she has been prepping up for the shoot of 'Phone Bhoot.'

Earlier in the month of July, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial horror-comedy starring the trio of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan for the first time will soon go on the floors. (ANI)

