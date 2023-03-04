Picture of Alia Bhatt from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' shoot in Kashmir goes viral

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 4 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

If reports are to be believed, the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' recently headed to the picturesque valley to shoot a romantic song there.

A few pictures and videos from the sets went viral. In the image, Alia is seen wearing a red turtleneck sweater with a matching red blazer. She is also seen wearing a nose ring.



In one of the clips, Alia is seen shooting for the song while sitting in a car.



Helmed by Johar, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia and also the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year.But later the makers pushed the date to April. Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. (ANI)

