Pictures of Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal from Lucknow wedding reception exude royal vibes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been shelling out couple goals with their pictures from wedding functions.

After unveiling pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and cocktail in Delhi, Richa and Ali, on Tuesday, treated fans with new images from their reception in Lucknow.

The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara. Richa accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery, exuding Royal Awadhi vibes.









"I got you.#RiAli," Richa captioned the Instagram post.

On the other hand, while sharing the pictures, Ali wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.#RiAli."

Fans and film industry members, in no time, chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Stunning you guys," Swara Bhasker commented. rich

"Love," Saba Azad commented.

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai. As per a source, Richa and Ali are already legally married. They are now celebrating their union as they could not hold different functions earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Panna, and Shefali Shah, among others. (ANI)

