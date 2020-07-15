'Piku' is Deepika Padukone's most favourite character on big screen

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Wednesday revealed that 'Piku' has been her most favourite character played by her on the big screen.

Earlier in the day, Padukone took to Instagram to interact with her fans in an 'Ask Me Anything session'.

Amid scores of fans' questions, one of her admirers asked: "From the characters you've played so far, which one is your favorite?"

To which the actor replied with "Piku."



The character she played in the 2015 released movie is touted as probably the best performance by Deepika and she feels no different. She plays a simple, independent woman, who lived life on her terms.

'Piku' was a very realistic character, who though with a frowning forehead dealt with her father Amitabh Bachchan's childlike behaviour. The movie also starred the late actor Irrfan Khan.

The 'Cocktail' actor was also asked about her post coronavirus lockdown bucket list, and she said "a visit to her parents and sister Anisha in Bengaluru"

In another question about her weird talents, the 34-year-old wrote, "My husband (Ranveer Singh) or sister would be the best people to answer that! I am sure they have quite a few to share! "

She also revealed that "white rice with rasam and mango pickle" is her favourite food. (ANI)

