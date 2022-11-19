'Pioneer of talk shows': Nation mourns demise of veteran actress Tabassum Govil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): The nation on Saturday mourned the demise of veteran actress and television presenter Tabassum Govil.

Be it Instagram or Twitter, social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt tributes for Tabassum, who breathed her last on November 18, Friday. She was 78.

Members of film fraternity also condoled her death of Tabassum.

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn the news that Tabassum Sahiba has passed away. We will never forget her adorable, smiling & signature style on Television that won our hearts. 'Ab Jannat Ke Aur Bhi Phool Khilainge Gulshan Gulshan..'"

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi penned an emotional note on Twitter in memory of Tabassum. He revealed that Tabassum was a dear friend of his late father Jagdeep.

"The pioneer of talk shows. An amazingly versatile and erudite lady who was active till the very end. A close friend of my father who started their careers together as child actors, our dearest Tabassum aunty passed on to her heavenly abode. May God have mercy on her soul," he tweeted.

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947) followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949).

However, she gained more fame for hosting the Doordarshan talk show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'.

According to reports, she died after a cardiac arrest.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, too, mourned her demise.

"Oh no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood gone! 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan' is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace" he wrote on social media. (ANI)