Plants4SSR: More than 1 lakh trees in remembrance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Three months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared that a plantation drive in the name of the late actor has given rise to over one lakh plants.

Shweta took to Twitter to share a video featuring clips of Rajput's fans planting saplings and also shared that over one lakh trees have been planted to celebrate the late actor.

"More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," she tweeted.



The 'Plants4SSR' campaign was launched by Shweta on Twitter in remembrance of her brother, following which several fans of the actor across the globe joined the campaign and planted saplings.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)





