'Pledge for a healthy lifestyle': Bollywood stars pen down thoughts on World Health Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, several Bollywood stars, including Hema Malini and Shilpa Shetty, shared their thoughts on physical fitness and mental health.

"It is World Health Day today. Time for us to take stock of our health, look around us and try to help contain pollution which is the main cause of ill health. Do our bit to improve the environment and the world we live in. Make a better ambience for the future generations," tweeted the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood Hema Malini.



She emphasised the need to make a better ambience for future generations.

Kajol shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she showed her five fingers to the camera and highlighted the '5 rules of staying healthier today in the world'.



Sharing how we should plan the World Health Day, the 'Tanhaji' star noted in the caption, "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world.1. Pull your hands in 2. Windows up 3. Drive that car 4.Go home 5. Don't step out. And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay2021," wrote Kajol.

By posting a picture of herself as she climbed up on a tree, Rakul Preet Singh explained to her fans what does being healthy means to her.



"A healthy outside starts from the inside. It's not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times.," wrote the 'Dede Pyaar De' star.

"Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature, feed your body, mind and soul with healthy thoughts and remember to keep the inner child in you kicking always! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy. #HAPPYWORLDHEALTHDAY #healthybodyhealthymind #healthymindhealthyyou," she added.





Asking fans to 'mask up', Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video on Instagram and stressed the importance of taking one's health seriously.

In the video, the actor is seen wearing a face mask and pointing at it, she said, "Happy World Health Day, well this is here for a reason and it's gonna stay put every time I get out. Please mask up guys, take it seriously, take your health seriously."



Anil Kapoor extended his wishes on World Health Day by posting a picture with his trainer in a swimming pool.

Along with the photo, he noted down a quote by spiritual leader Sadhguru and said, "Health is your responsibility. Creating health is about revitalizing your body, mind, emotions, and life energies to a higher level of functioning" - Sadhguru #WorldHealthDay".

Urging her fans to live a healthy lifestyle, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with her pet dog Carmello in her gym, a workout video, and pictures of salads, and wished her fans a Happy World Health Day.



She wrote alongside the post, "Mind, body, food & soul...Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle. #WorldHealthDay."

Juhi Chawla also took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of water and posted a message of staying hydrated by drinking eight glasses of water in a day.



