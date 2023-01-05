Plus-size influencer dances to 'Besharam Rang', netizens hail for promoting body positivity

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone's hot item number 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' has been creating all the buzz since the day it was out.

The song showcased the hot chemistry between Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan and the audience is grooving to the track and it has taken over the internet.

Recently, a video of a plus-size influencer went viral on social media in which she could be seen recreating her dance moves on the super-hit track which left fans praising her for promoting body positivity.

Taking to Instagram, social media influencer, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar posted a video grooving to the dance track in which she could be seen donning a purple bikini with a blue sarong.

"Be Besharam If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you "Besharam" in someone's eyes, it's absolutely fine We're entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF," she captioned the video.

Soon after she dropped the video netizens swamped the comment section, dropped red heart emoticons, and praised her for her moves and for spreading the message of body positivity.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote,"You are amazing ."

"A woman confident in her body & having fun & doing what she wants - lethal lethal combination Tanvi u are representing our community like a warrior!!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "I wish I had your level of confidence and self love. I don't think I have it in me to even dance like this for my husband behind closed doors in this kind of attire."

"you are an inspiration for girls like us who really think that we will be judged in whatever we do. Hats off to you for breaking all stereotypes and inspiring us to be bold," a user commented.

Deepika Padukone was among the many users who liked the video posted on Instagram.

Talking about 'Pathaan' the film stars Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The makers are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on January 10, 2023. (ANI)