Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Coolie No. 1’ team, Image courtesy: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Coolie No. 1’ team, Image courtesy: Twitter

PM Modi hails 'Coolie No. 1' team for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:15 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the team of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Coolie No. 1', starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, for their "superb gesture", contributing to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.
PM Modi further stated that he is "happy" to see the film industry contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic.
"Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic," he tweeted.This comes after the team and crew of the film collectively posed for a photo flaunting their steel sippers. The picture-perfect still features Varun taking the centre space with his co-star Sara while his father David Dhawan can be seen standing beside him.
The 'Badlapur' actor shared the picture of the crew posing with their sippers on his Twitter handle on September 1.
Sharing the image, the 'Student of the Year' debutant hailed the initiative taken by the Prime Minister and wrote, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes."
He added, "The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles."
The announcement of banning single-use plastic was made by PM Modi during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.
During 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.
This isn't the first time that a Bollywood actor has made an effort to garner people's attention towards environmental issues.
In June, Salman Khan gave a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. However, the monkey refuses. The actor then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' quickly accepts it.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.
Bollywood celebrities often participate in a campaign for parties and social causes in order to spread awareness. Coming from public figures and celebrities, the influence is undoubtedly going to be substantial.
The original film 'Coolie No.1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.
This will be the third collaboration between David and Varun after the 2014 movie 'Main Tera Hero' and the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.
Varun is teaming up with Sara for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year. Other than Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:56 IST

Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional while speaking about Ranu...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who has been winning hearts for promoting internet sensation Ranu Mondal, broke down while speaking about her at the launch event of the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' which took place recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Don't know anything yet: Jennifer Lopez on performing at Super...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): After reports of Jennifer Lopez headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show surfaced, the singer opened up about the possibility of her actually being a part of the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:00 IST

Here's why Tom Hanks said 'yes' for 'A Beautiful Day in the...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actor Tom Hanks who has essayed the role of TV show host Fred Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood', recalled the time when he was moved to tears and said 'yes' for the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:53 IST

Jordan Peele to receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Academy award-winning actor-comedian Jordan Peele is all set to receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:29 IST

Kit Harrington takes part in BGC Charity Day to honour 9/11 victims

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): To remember those who lost their lives in the deadly 9/11 terror attack, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington took part in the 15th annual BGC Charity Day in Canary Wharf, London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:36 IST

'SKIMS' rakes in USD 2 million within minutes of launch

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Kim Kardashian's newly launched shapewear brand 'SKIMS' has turned out to be a hit and numbers are proving it!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:39 IST

'PadMan' Arunachalam Muruganathan to be awarded by Women Leaders...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Arunachalam Muruganathan, the real 'PadMan' and a social entrepreneur, has been selected to receive the 2019 'Power, Together Award' by the Women Leaders Global Forum (WLGF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:34 IST

Aaron Carter diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter made a big revelation about his mental health saying that he has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:14 IST

Jennifer Lopez in consideration to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is in talks to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

No casualties on sets of Coolie No 1 informs Jackky Bhagnani

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' but the fire was immediately doused and no casualties were reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Maddox Jolie-Pitt addresses strained relationship with dad Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): It looks like the relationship between Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt hasn't improved.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter looks stunning in matching ensemble in N.Y.C

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who have been making headlines with dating rumours, were spotted enjoying a fun night out in New York City.

Read More
iocl