PM Modi, other leaders condole comedian Raju Srivastava's demise

New Delhi, September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of comedian Raju Srivastav who passed away in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then he was hooked up to a ventilator and never regained consciousness.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." The PM shared a photo of himself with the comedian along with the tweet.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said he was saddened by the demise of the comedian. He said, "Raju Srivastav is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to his Twitter handle and extended his condolence on the demise of the comedian.

suprsiddh haasy klaakaar, raajuu shriivaastv jii ke nidhn se mujhe ghraa duHkh huaa hai / ve ek mNjhe hue klaakaar hone ke saath-saath ek behd j'iNdaadil iNsaan bhii the / saamaajik kssetr meN bhii ve kaaph'ii skriy rhte the / unke shokaakul privaar evN prshNskoN ke prti maiN apnii sNvednaa vykt krtaa huuN / AUM shaanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022



BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also shared his condolence.

suprsiddh haasy klaakaar shrii raajuu shriivaastv jii ke nidhn kaa smaacaar sunkr ni:shbd huuN / raajuu shriivaastv jii ne haasy klaa kii duniyaa meN apnii ek alg chaap chodd'ii / shok kii is ghdd'ii meN merii sNvednaaeN unke prijnoN evN prshNsko ke saath hai / iishvr punnyaatmaa ko apne shriicrnnoN meN sthaan prdaan kreN / — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 21, 2022



Nitin Gadkari posted, "Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji. An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant also extended condolences. He tweeted, "#RajuSrivastav ji made us laugh a lot in his life but today it is very sad to hear this news... Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot... Raju ji may not be with us physically but his performance will always be alive in our hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya"."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters: "It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP."

The comedian died after 41 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Raju was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym.

For over a month after Srivastava was admitted to the hospital, he was on a ventilator.

Srivastava was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', the remake of Bombay to Goa and 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya'. Before his death, he was the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)