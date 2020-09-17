PM Modi thanks Lata Mangeshkar for her birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after she wished him on her birthday.

Mangeshkar had earlier in the day taken to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.

"Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted.



Responding to the same, Modi said, "Heartfelt gratitude for your good wishes

@mangeshkarlata my Elder sister."

"Your affection and blessings always give me new energy to serve Maa Bharati."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. (ANI)

