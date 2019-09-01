'Coolie No. 1' team (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
'Coolie No. 1' team (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic reaches 'Coolie No. 1' sets

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastics has reached the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.
The crew collectively posed for a still flaunting their alike steel sippers. The picture-perfect capture features Varun taking the centre space with his co-star Sara Ali Khan while his father David Dhawan stood beside him.
Sharing the image on his Twitter handle, the 'Student of the Year' debutant hailed the initiative taken by the Prime Minister and wrote, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes."
He even added, "The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles."

The team commenced shooting for the film in Thailand earlier in August. 'Coolie No. 1' is the remake of 1995 film of the same name. It starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.
The announcement of banning single-use plastic was made by Prime Minister's radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and also in during his Independence Day speech in August.
And not the initiative earned him praises, a host of celebrities congratulated the Prime Minister. From Aamir Khan to Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana to Bhumi Pednekar, people from the film fraternity shared their happiness on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:14 IST

Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep talk about why 'The Laundromat'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and actor Meryl Streep who is starring in Netflix's upcoming biographical comedy-drama 'The Laundromat', explained why the film was made in the comic genre even when it is based on Panama Papers, a serious issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Prince Harry looks forward to Africa trip with wife and son

Washington D.C. [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is all pumped to embark on his Africa trip with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and son, the young royal Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:41 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Juhi Chawla in NYC

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of...

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

It's a wrap for 'Suits'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Faran Khan spends her Sunday right with Shilpa, Raj Kundra

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): What better than relaxing and relishing your favourite food with your loved ones on a Sunday? Well, it seems like filmmaker Farah Khan just spent her weekend right!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:51 IST

It's a wrap for Hrithik, Tiger starrer 'War'

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. Well, the team has wrapped up filming for the action flick on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:18 IST

Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.

Read More
iocl