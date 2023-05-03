'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Anil Kapoor congratulates Mani Ratnam for "real gem"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Anil Kapoor turned a critic for Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

After watching a special screening of the movie, Anil took to his Instagram story to post a picture with the director.

He wrote, "Watching #ManiRatnam's #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shout-out to @the_real_Chiyan who is fantastic, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb is brilliant in a difficult role. @arrahman whose music lifts the film to an epic level, and my friend @r_varman who has killed it with the costumes. I am privileged and honoured to be part of #PS2 in a small way... Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem!"





'Ponniyin Selvan 2', is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest was told in the second part. (ANI)

