Pooja Bhatt describes 'Sanaa' film as 'deeply moving'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor Pooja Bhatt is extremely elated to join Sudhanshu Saria's directorial 'Sanaa', which features Radhika Madan in the lead role.

According to her, 'Sanaa' is "an astonishingly perceptive and deeply moving film."

"Am thrilled to be part of it as it captures the judgements heaped on women by society and examines our lives as we actually live it and not in a way the world at large presumes and wishes we do," she wrote on Twitter.





Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu, 'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Apart from 'Sanaa', Pooja will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. (ANI)

