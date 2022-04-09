Pooja Bhatt joins Sanya Malhotra in 'Sanaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Actor Pooja Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra in 'Sanaa'.

Excited to commence the shoot, Pooja said, "Sanaa is a deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society's judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone. I am thrilled and honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' revolves around a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.



Happy to have Pooja on board, Sudhanshu said, "Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film."



'Sanaa' also features Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. (ANI)

