Pooja Bhatt pens heartfelt birthday note for 'friend' Akshay Anand

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Director-actor Pooja Bhatt extended heartfelt birthday greetings to her friend and actor Akshay Anand who turned a year older on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhatt shared a series of candid pictures featuring herself with Anand, showcasing the friendship bond they share with each other.

"You've played my brother in #Tamanna, my husband in #Dhundh & my son in #Zakhm but the most significant role you've played in my life is that of my friend," she captioned the post.



She added, "Happy Birthday John.. thank you for being there through sickness & through the depths.. for making me laugh through MRI scans,believing more than anyone that nothing could go wrong. For playing me 'Hurt' on demand & attempting to teach me the chords but mostly for unfailingly,absorbing my mercurial storms. God bless you my friend! @akshayanandd #johngardner #birthdayboy."



For the unversed, Akshay Anand and Pooja Bhatt have worked in critically hit movies like 'Tamanna,' 'Zakhm' and 'Dhundh'.

Anand has also appeared in movies like 'Student Of The Year,' 'Aaghaaz,' 'Ghulam,' and more. (ANI)

