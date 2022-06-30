Pooja Hegde exudes ethnic charm in pink Anarkali; see photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): 'Mohenjodaro' fame Pooja Hegde is often snapped in athleisure, usually entering or exiting her gym. It's very rare that she opts for traditional wear, but when she does, she's a sight for the sore eyes!



On Thursday, the actor posted a slew of photos in a pink 'Anarkali' and the pictures have mesmerized her fans. Wearing an embellished 'Anarkali' set by ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, Pooja exudes charm.



She paired the luxurious outfit with 'jhumkas' and 'juttis'. Embellished around the plunging neckline, the Anarkali set looks like something the royals would wear.





Pooja is known for her wardrobe choices. Recently, she amazed the International audience with her vibrant outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. Pooja was in Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. She walked the red carpet with the likes of AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia.



On the work front, Pooja is currently busy filming 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', alongside Salman Khan. She has also been roped in for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

As far as Tollywood is concerned, she will be playing the lead in Mahesh Babu next project which is currently untitled. Pooja has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film 'Jana Gana Mana'. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. (ANI)

