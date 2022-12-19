Post 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' wrap, Sara Ali Khan jets off to UK for her next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): After completing shoot for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has jetted off to UK to kick start the shoot of her next.

This is the actor's fourth film of the year. Currently, Sara is in London, starting the first schedule of this film with Tiger Shroff.

On Monday, Sara took to Instagram story posted a picture of a scrumptious breakfast she had in London. The plate was full of beans, berries, suasages and small-sized croissants.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Breakfast of Champions."





A thriller drama, inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra as the co-producer and being directed by Kannan Iyer.

The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

A source closed to the actor revealed, "Sara Ali Khan has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots and film wraps. In just this year, the actress has wrapped up for 3 films. Currently, she is onto her fourth film after wrapping up Ae Watan Mere Watan. The speed at which she is wrapping up projects in commendable."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

She will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next.(ANI)

