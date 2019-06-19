Ranveer Singh with Team India captain Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh with Team India captain Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Post India-Pak clash, Ranveer Singh goes on picture sharing spree

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:48 IST

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): As he looks forward to playing Kapil Dev in '83', actor and cricket buff Ranveer Singh made his commentary debut alongside former ace cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Prior to the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, the actor turned into a commentator and talked about the weather conditions and the vibe of the crowd in Manchester. And now going on a picture sharing spree, Ranveer posted images of his meet and greet session with the players on Instagram.
Congratulating team India and the captain on the big victory, the actor posted a picture of him with Virat Kohli and wrote.
"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world."
Calling captain Kohli a 'rare brand of ferocity and passion, he continued, "And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever."
"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan.," Ranveer said.

He also kept batsman KL Rahul in the loop and a picture of the two as they posed for a selfie.
"BIGGG DAWGGG!!! BOHT HARDDD!!! KL Rahul. That's how you step up and make a statement!
(dat Technique doe ufffff)," Ranveer captioned.

While he congratulated the players who performed on the field on Sunday, Ranveer didn't leave behind the former 'Men in Blue'.
The 'Lootera' actor posted an image of him striking a pose with the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

He dedicated another post to the 'most destructive batsman', Virendra Sehwag.

Ranveer flooded his Instagram with scores of pictures from Old Trafford. Other notable cricketers the actor shared pictures with were Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Hardik Pandya.
Prepping for his upcoming film '83' based on the life of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned. Kapil captained the Indian cricket team in when they lifted the World Cup in 1983.
Kabir Khan's directorial will hit the theatres next year on April 10. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:40 IST

iocl