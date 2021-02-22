Post Kareena Kapoor's delivery, sister Karisma Kapoor wishes her with an adorable post

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable childhood picture of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan who became the mother to a baby boy on Sunday morning.

The 46-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the joy of becoming a "maasi again" on Instagram by posting a million-dollar throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor from when she was a little baby.

Karisma captioned the photo as, "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again !! And I'm a masi again so excited".



In the picture shared by Karisma, Randhir Kapoor can be seen holding Kareena Kapoor Khan in his arms and Karisma can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera. Bebo looks cute as a button in this throwback picture.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting a second child. On February 21, Kareena gave birth to their second child, a baby boy at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

This is Saif and Kareena's second child. Their first child, Taimur, was born in December 2016. The Kapoor family, which recently suffered the loss of Rajiv Kapoor, is overjoyed with the news of the baby. (ANI)

