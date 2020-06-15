Post mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput's body conducted at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The post mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and further details of the autopsy report are awaited, as per a recent update.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

