Poster of Akshay's 'Bachchan Pandey' out, to lock horns with Aamir's next

New Delhi [India], July 26, (ANI): Right after the launch of a simmering hot poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey', the film's clash with perfectionist Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chadha' has been confirmed.

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, in the poster, dons a South Indian look in black lungi with golden borders. He is wearing a thick chunk of gold chains around his neck with a nunchak in his hand and three lines of vibhuti on his forehead along with a small red tilak below.

With the thick moustache and intense look on Akshay, the poster will surely leave fans eager for the film. It was shared by the actor on his Twitter with fans heaping praises in the replies.

The Farhad Samji-directorial is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with NGE Movies.

Akshay was last seen in 'Kesari' which was a period drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Continuing his patriotic film spree, the actor is currently awaiting the release of 'Mission Mangal' which celebrates India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). This film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year. Last year too Akshay's 'Gold' was released on Independence Day.

The clash of 'Bachchan Pandey' with Aamir's 'Lal Singh Chadha' was confirmed by film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter. (ANI)

